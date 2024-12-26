Unveiling Democracy: ECI Releases World's Largest Electoral Dataset

In a groundbreaking effort to enhance transparency and foster research, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled what is being touted as the largest electoral dataset globally. This dataset comprises 42 statistical reports on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alongside 14 reports each on four state assembly elections.

The ECI's release provides intricate details such as state-wise electors, voting patterns, and gender-based participation, promising a treasure trove for academics, researchers, and election enthusiasts eager to delve into the nuances of Indian electoral dynamics.

These statistics, highlighted by record-breaking voter turnout, emphasize an evolving landscape where female and third-gender participation has notably increased, signifying shifting paradigms in voter enfranchisement.

