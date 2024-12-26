Left Menu

Unveiling Democracy: ECI Releases World's Largest Electoral Dataset

The Election Commission of India has released a comprehensive electoral dataset covering the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls, offering researchers a wealth of information for analysis. This unprecedented move promotes transparency and research with detailed insights into voter demographics and participation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking effort to enhance transparency and foster research, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled what is being touted as the largest electoral dataset globally. This dataset comprises 42 statistical reports on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alongside 14 reports each on four state assembly elections.

The ECI's release provides intricate details such as state-wise electors, voting patterns, and gender-based participation, promising a treasure trove for academics, researchers, and election enthusiasts eager to delve into the nuances of Indian electoral dynamics.

These statistics, highlighted by record-breaking voter turnout, emphasize an evolving landscape where female and third-gender participation has notably increased, signifying shifting paradigms in voter enfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

