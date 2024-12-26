Sacrifice Honoured: CM Yogi Adityanath Commemorates Veer Bal Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to guests at the Veer Bal Diwas program, a commemoration event to honor the sacrifices of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. The ceremony, held at the Chief Minister's residence, served as a poignant reminder of the martyrs' vital role in India's historical narrative. Adityanath underscored their commitment to protecting faith and the nation, reflecting on the moment when the young Sahibzadas were bricked alive by Wazir Khan, a harrowing testament to their enduring legacy.

The Chief Minister also shed light on the sacrifices of revered Sikh Gurus, notably Guru Arjun Dev Ji and Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He stressed that Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's martyrdom significantly influences Kashmir's historical connection to India. Adityanath expressed admiration for the youthful Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose martyrdom at the ages of 7 and 9 highlighted their indomitable spirit. He voiced concern over the diminishing Sikh presence in Kabul, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of historical challenges in regions like Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Adityanath further commented on the Sikh community's historical contributions, noting their longstanding role in defending India. He questioned the motives of those who push Indian youth towards substance abuse, urging vigilance against adversaries. Paying tribute to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji's legacy, Adityanath highlighted his donation to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which continues to inspire generations.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Veer Bal Diwas, Adityanath affirmed the 'double-engine' government's commitment to standing with the people. He saluted the valor of the Sahibzadas, who exhibited unparalleled courage, and reiterated Guru Gobind Singh Ji's efforts in promoting caste equality through the inclusive tradition of langar.

(With inputs from agencies.)