EMEA Emerging Markets Report Pauses for Holiday Break

The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be available on Thursday, December 26, due to most markets being closed. Reuters will resume reporting on Thursday, December 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be issued on Thursday, December 26, as most markets will remain closed for the holiday season.

This brief pause affects financial coverage provided by Reuters. Regular reporting will continue the next day, ensuring no loss of significant market insights.

The Bengaluru newsroom will handle coverage upon reopening, ensuring accurate and timely information updates for the EMEA region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

