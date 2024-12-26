Left Menu

China's Mega Dam: World's Largest Infrastructure Feat Raises Concerns

China has approved the construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, raising concerns among riparian states like India and Bangladesh. The $137 billion project aims to generate over 300 billion kWh annually, though it faces engineering challenges due to its location in an earthquake-prone area.

China's government has greenlit the construction of the globe's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, sparking concerns in neighboring India and Bangladesh. The massive infrastructure project is set to cost a staggering USD 137 billion, with high stakes for regional water management and security.

Located near the Indian border, the hydroelectric development poses numerous engineering challenges, primarily due to its site along a tectonic plate boundary. Despite these concerns, Chinese officials reassure that the dam will prioritize ecological protection and will withstand seismic activities.

Expected to generate over 300 billion kWh annually, the project promises significant economic benefits, both regionally and globally. It is being touted as a pivotal step towards China's environmental goals and aligns with broader policy objectives to achieve carbon neutrality and bolster international cooperation.

