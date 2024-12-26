Left Menu

PM Modi Prioritizes Project Efficiency in 45th PRAGATI Meeting

Prime Minister Modi chaired the 45th PRAGATI meeting, reviewing over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects. He addressed delays in implementation, urged quality grievance resolution in banking, and emphasized timely resettlement for displaced families. Modi also pushed for expanding rooftop solar capacity and metro project workshops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:14 IST
PM Modi chairs 45th PRAGATI meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 45th edition of PRAGATI, an ICT-based platform fostering cooperation between central and state governments. The meeting reviewed eight key projects, including six metro transport initiatives and projects related to road connectivity and thermal power.

An official statement highlighted that these projects span various states and Union Territories, with a combined cost exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Prime Minister Modi underscored the economic and societal impacts of project delays, encouraging officials at all levels to tackle these inefficiencies rigorously.

Public grievances in the banking and insurance sectors were also scrutinized, with the Prime Minister noting faster grievance resolution but advocating for higher quality outcomes. He suggested metro project workshops for cities to exchange insights for improved implementation. Additionally, Modi stressed timely rehabilitation for families displaced by projects and instructed officials to enhance amenities in resettlement areas.

In reviewing the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Modi urged states and Union Territories to boost rooftop solar capacity and streamline operational processes. He proposed a phased saturation approach for broader program reach. Since its inception, 363 projects worth Rs 19.12 lakh crore have been reviewed across 45 PRAGATI sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

