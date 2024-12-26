Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

The nation is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related ailments, as reported by AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, acknowledging Singh's rise from humble origins to a celebrated economist and statesman. Modi recalled their frequent interactions during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, lauding his wisdom and humility. In a heartfelt message, Modi extended his sympathies to Singh's family and admirers, emphasizing Singh's profound impact on India's economic policies and parliamentary discourse.

BJP President JP Nadda described Singh's passing as a significant loss for the nation, calling him a visionary statesman who consistently advocated for the underprivileged. Nadda expressed that Singh's leadership transcended party lines, earning him respect and admiration across the political landscape. He stressed that Singh's legacy will continue to inspire future generations committed to nation-building.

Among the many tributes, AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed his grief and gratitude for having worked alongside Singh in the Rajya Sabha. Chadha highlighted Singh's pivotal role in India's economic liberalization and his leadership in steering the country through transformative changes. Singh's life and career, marked by integrity and intellect, leave a lasting impression on India, inspiring continued dedication to public service.

