Left Menu

Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum, recognizing his contributions as an economist and leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda express condolences, highlighting Singh's enduring legacy and impact on India's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:01 IST
Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing
Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nation is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related ailments, as reported by AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, acknowledging Singh's rise from humble origins to a celebrated economist and statesman. Modi recalled their frequent interactions during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, lauding his wisdom and humility. In a heartfelt message, Modi extended his sympathies to Singh's family and admirers, emphasizing Singh's profound impact on India's economic policies and parliamentary discourse.

BJP President JP Nadda described Singh's passing as a significant loss for the nation, calling him a visionary statesman who consistently advocated for the underprivileged. Nadda expressed that Singh's leadership transcended party lines, earning him respect and admiration across the political landscape. He stressed that Singh's legacy will continue to inspire future generations committed to nation-building.

Among the many tributes, AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed his grief and gratitude for having worked alongside Singh in the Rajya Sabha. Chadha highlighted Singh's pivotal role in India's economic liberalization and his leadership in steering the country through transformative changes. Singh's life and career, marked by integrity and intellect, leave a lasting impression on India, inspiring continued dedication to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024