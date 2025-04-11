Left Menu

Resolution in Sight: Mexico-U.S. Water Dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with the U.S. on a water dispute. Following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, Sheinbaum announced that Mexico had sent a proposal on addressing water delivery to Texas.

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed confidence that an agreement over a water dispute with the United States is imminent.

She suggested optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing issue.

On Wednesday, Mexico submitted a proposal aimed at managing water delivery to Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

