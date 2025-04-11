Resolution in Sight: Mexico-U.S. Water Dispute
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with the U.S. on a water dispute. Following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, Sheinbaum announced that Mexico had sent a proposal on addressing water delivery to Texas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 06:14 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed confidence that an agreement over a water dispute with the United States is imminent.
She suggested optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing issue.
On Wednesday, Mexico submitted a proposal aimed at managing water delivery to Texas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement