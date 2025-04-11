Left Menu

Water Wars: US-Mexico Dispute Intensifies Over Rio Grande Treaty

A dispute over water sharing under an 81-year-old treaty has surfaced tensions between the U.S. and Mexico. President Trump accuses Mexico of not meeting its obligations, threatening tariffs and sanctions. While Mexico cites droughts for the shortfall, both countries instruct officials to find a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 06:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The longstanding water-sharing treaty between the United States and Mexico has reached a boiling point, with President Donald Trump accusing Mexico of failing to honor its 1944 agreement to send water from the Rio Grande to U.S. farmers. The contentious issue has reignited rhetoric and trade threats.

Amidst accusations of treaty violations, Trump signaled potential sanctions and tariffs on Mexico, asserting that Texas farmers are being deprived of crucial water resources. The U.S. insists Mexico owes 1.3 million acre-feet of water, but Mexico points to severe droughts as an obstacle to their fulfillment.

Mexico's government has outlined a proposal to address the water deficit, emphasizing short-term measures in response to urgent U.S. demands. The situation remains tense as both nations navigate diplomatic channels to avert a trade conflict while addressing the complex water management challenges exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

