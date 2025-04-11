Water Wars: US-Mexico Dispute Intensifies Over Rio Grande Treaty

The longstanding water-sharing treaty between the United States and Mexico has reached a boiling point, with President Donald Trump accusing Mexico of failing to honor its 1944 agreement to send water from the Rio Grande to U.S. farmers. The contentious issue has reignited rhetoric and trade threats.

Amidst accusations of treaty violations, Trump signaled potential sanctions and tariffs on Mexico, asserting that Texas farmers are being deprived of crucial water resources. The U.S. insists Mexico owes 1.3 million acre-feet of water, but Mexico points to severe droughts as an obstacle to their fulfillment.

Mexico's government has outlined a proposal to address the water deficit, emphasizing short-term measures in response to urgent U.S. demands. The situation remains tense as both nations navigate diplomatic channels to avert a trade conflict while addressing the complex water management challenges exacerbated by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)