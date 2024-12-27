Left Menu

Nation Mourns: The Legacy of Former PM Manmohan Singh

India grieves the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92. His last rites are pending his daughter's arrival from abroad. Singh's legacy as a reformist economist who introduced liberalisation and transparency lives on. A seven-day national mourning has been declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation grapples with the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced that details regarding public viewing and last rites have yet to be finalized. The schedule is set to be confirmed once Singh's daughter arrives from abroad, Dikshit revealed on Friday.

Dikshit, addressing ANI, indicated potential plans for public viewing post-10 AM, noting possible weather-related delays. Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed profound sorrow over Singh's passing.

Manmohan Singh, who served as India's 13th Prime Minister, is remembered for his significant contributions to economic reforms. The government has declared a seven-day national mourning, with all official Friday events canceled, as the nation remembers his impactful leadership. Singh passed at AIIMS, New Delhi, due to age-related health issues, leaving behind a legacy of economic liberalisation and transparency reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

