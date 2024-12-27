Public Sector Banks Set for Record Profits Amidst Digital Fraud Concerns

Public sector banks in India are on track to achieve record-breaking profits, bolstered by low non-performing assets (NPAs) and robust double-digit credit growth. Analysts expect profits to climb beyond Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The first half of the year already marked a 25% increase in net profits, showcasing a positive trajectory.

These public lenders struck a historic net profit of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2023-24, a feat made possible by enhanced asset quality and a strong capital adequacy ratio. However, concerns loom over slower deposit growth compared to credit, along with mounting digital fraud incidents that prompted the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Reserve Bank of India, in collaboration with law enforcement, is implementing measures to counter digital fraud, including the AI/ML-based MuleHunter initiative. This underscores the pressing need for enhanced transaction monitoring and the mitigation of reputational risks in the banking sector.

