Left Menu

Public Sector Banks Set for Record Profits Amidst Digital Fraud Concerns

Public sector banks in India are poised for record profits due to low NPAs and credit growth, anticipated to surpass Rs 1.5 lakh crore in fiscal 2024-25, despite challenges like digital fraud and slower deposit growth. Robust asset quality and financial health improvements fuel optimism in the banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:02 IST
Public Sector Banks Set for Record Profits Amidst Digital Fraud Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks in India are on track to achieve record-breaking profits, bolstered by low non-performing assets (NPAs) and robust double-digit credit growth. Analysts expect profits to climb beyond Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The first half of the year already marked a 25% increase in net profits, showcasing a positive trajectory.

These public lenders struck a historic net profit of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2023-24, a feat made possible by enhanced asset quality and a strong capital adequacy ratio. However, concerns loom over slower deposit growth compared to credit, along with mounting digital fraud incidents that prompted the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Reserve Bank of India, in collaboration with law enforcement, is implementing measures to counter digital fraud, including the AI/ML-based MuleHunter initiative. This underscores the pressing need for enhanced transaction monitoring and the mitigation of reputational risks in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024