Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing: A Legacy of Economic Innovation and Social Upliftment

The nation is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday evening at age 92, following age-related health complications. Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed his condolences, describing Singh as a champion for marginalized communities and Muslims.

Owaisi underscored Singh's impressive journey from being a refugee during the Partition to becoming RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and later, Prime Minister. He noted Singh's unparalleled respect for Parliament and dedication to the country, lamenting the nation's loss of 'a son'.

DMK MP Kanimozhi echoed the sentiment, calling Singh's passing a 'national loss'. Known for steering India through economic challenges, Singh is credited with executing the 1991 economic reforms that transformed the Indian economy by enhancing foreign investment and reducing government control. His tenure as Prime Minister, from 2004 to 2014, made him the longest-serving leader after Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

