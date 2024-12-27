Delhi Police Busts International Cigarette Smuggling Racket

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international cigarette smuggling operation with the arrest of two Delhi residents, Naresh Gupta and Vijay Gupta. Both individuals were implicated in distributing banned cigarette brands, commonly without statutory warnings, which have gained popularity among the youth.

Following a strategic tip-off, law enforcement raided Ganpati Traders in Kotla Mubarakpur on December 25. The operation unveiled an illegal stash of over 3,300 Esse Lights cigarettes, alongside other prohibited brands, within the shop operated by Naresh Gupta. Further investigation led to the discovery of an additional 55,200 illegal cigarettes at Naresh's residence.

Subsequent trails led police to M/s Virender Cigarettes Store, managed by Vijay Gupta. Authorities unearthed approximately 3,200 prohibited cigarettes. The prime source for these illicit products was traced back to local traders in Delhi's Khari Baoli area. This bust has reinforced ongoing efforts to curb the illegal cigarette trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)