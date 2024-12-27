Nation Mourns as Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92
India is mourning the loss of its former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Known for his pivotal role in economic reforms, Singh's demise prompted heartfelt tributes from leaders including PM Modi. His integrity and contributions mark a significant chapter in India's history.
- Country:
- India
Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. The JPC, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, observed a moment of mourning and then adjourned in his memory.
Manmohan Singh's death occurred due to age-related health issues, as he lost consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS. Among the prominent figures expressing their condolence was former President Ramnath Kovind, who hailed Singh as an 'architect' of India's economic framework.
Expressing deep sorrow, PM Narendra Modi described Dr. Singh's passing as a profound loss for the nation. Modi highlighted Singh's remarkable legacy, from overcoming partition challenges to shaping pivotal economic reforms. The former Prime Minister's last rites are set to take place with full state honors near Rajghat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
