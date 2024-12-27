Left Menu

Nation Mourns as Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92

India is mourning the loss of its former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Known for his pivotal role in economic reforms, Singh's demise prompted heartfelt tributes from leaders including PM Modi. His integrity and contributions mark a significant chapter in India's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:40 IST
Nation Mourns as Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. The JPC, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, observed a moment of mourning and then adjourned in his memory.

Manmohan Singh's death occurred due to age-related health issues, as he lost consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS. Among the prominent figures expressing their condolence was former President Ramnath Kovind, who hailed Singh as an 'architect' of India's economic framework.

Expressing deep sorrow, PM Narendra Modi described Dr. Singh's passing as a profound loss for the nation. Modi highlighted Singh's remarkable legacy, from overcoming partition challenges to shaping pivotal economic reforms. The former Prime Minister's last rites are set to take place with full state honors near Rajghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024