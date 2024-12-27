Liberty General Insurance Sets New Benchmarks with 'Prompt Insurer' Award

Liberty General Insurance recently received the prestigious 'Prompt Insurer' award at the ET Now Insurance Summit, highlighting its dedication to quick and efficient customer service in the non-life insurance sector.

The company showed strong results in the Motor Own Damage and Accident & Health segments, achieving impressive settlement and claims ratios, and maintaining a large cashless network for speedy service.

CEO Parag Ved emphasizes Liberty's commitment to technology-driven, customer-first strategies, ensuring Liberty continues to deliver value to its policyholders.

