Left Menu

Liberty General Insurance Sets New Benchmarks with 'Prompt Insurer' Award

Liberty General Insurance, awarded as the 'Prompt Insurer' by ET Now, has demonstrated exceptional performance in the Motor Own Damage and Accident & Health segments. With high settlement and disposal ratios, Liberty remains committed to customer service and operational efficiency, strengthening its position in the non-life insurance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Liberty General Insurance recently received the prestigious 'Prompt Insurer' award at the ET Now Insurance Summit, highlighting its dedication to quick and efficient customer service in the non-life insurance sector.

The company showed strong results in the Motor Own Damage and Accident & Health segments, achieving impressive settlement and claims ratios, and maintaining a large cashless network for speedy service.

CEO Parag Ved emphasizes Liberty's commitment to technology-driven, customer-first strategies, ensuring Liberty continues to deliver value to its policyholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024