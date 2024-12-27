Sunil Jakhar Mourns Passing of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party President Sunil Jakhar on Friday mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his foundational contributions to India's progress and economic prowess. Jakhar remarked on Singh's global stature and unwavering commitment to the nation's interests.

Manmohan Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday evening at 92, due to complications arising from age-related issues. Prior to his death, Singh experienced a sudden loss of consciousness and was admitted to AIIMS. Born on September 26, 1932, he had a prolific career as an economist and served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985, and later as the country's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

As Finance Minister in the government of PV Narasimha Rao, Singh was a key architect of the 1991 economic liberalisation, which opened India to foreign investment and reduced governmental regulation. His tenure also saw the introduction of transformative policies like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, which bolstered transparency and public accountability. Singh recently retired from the Rajya Sabha after a distinguished 33-year tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)