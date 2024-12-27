Delhi High Court Upholds Vitiligo Restrictions in Armed Forces Recruitment

In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court declared that individuals suffering from vitiligo do not qualify for recruitment into the armed forces. This decision came in response to a petition filed by a candidate whose application for the position of Assistant Commandant in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was rejected.

The petitioner contended that despite having vitiligo, it was located in a covered area, and noted that similar candidates are accepted into the Air Force. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs and ITBP, represented by Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, maintained that vitiligo is explicitly listed as a disqualifying condition for ITBP recruitment and was clearly stated in the job advertisement. Dixit added that the 2015 Home Ministry guidelines reinforced vitiligo as a basis for rejection.

Justices Navin Chawla and Shailender Kaur upheld this view, emphasizing, "...it is clear that the disease of vitiligo is an absolute reason for the rejection of the candidature." They argued that recruitment processes must adhere strictly to outlined conditions, concluding that the petitioner's rejection was justified. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder that results in depigmented skin patches due to the destruction of melanocytes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)