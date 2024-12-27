Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Irreplaceable Legacy

The nation is in mourning as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, due to age-related ailments. Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their deep sorrow, highlighting Singh's unparalleled contributions to India's economic and political landscape.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan lauded Singh's efforts as a finance minister, RBI governor, and prime minister. They emphasized the irreparable loss his departure signifies and the indelible mark he left on the nation through his teachings and achievements.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also expressed profound grief, recognizing Singh as a distinguished leader who transformed the nation with significant initiatives like the economic liberalization of 1991, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, and the Right to Information Act. Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and his role in shaping India's financial trajectory are revered milestones. His demise marks the end of an era, leaving an irreplaceable void in India's governance and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)