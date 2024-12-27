Shankaracharya Applauds CM Yogi for Transformative Mahakumbh Preparations

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his dedication in organizing Mahakumbh 2025. According to an official release, the Shankaracharya highlighted CM Yogi's commitment to both the Kumbh and the state's overall development.

The preparations for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have been extensive, and Shankaracharya Vasudevanand acknowledged the government's efforts, lauding the transformative development projects under CM Yogi's leadership. He also expressed gratitude on behalf of saints and citizens for the advancements across Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has earmarked over Rs6,000 crore to make Mahakumbh a grand cultural event with projects that include road improvements and city beautification. The Shankaracharya further credited PM Modi and CM Yogi for fostering a cultural renaissance through landmark developments such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In his commendation, Swami Vasudevanand highlighted the revival of Hindu culture, acknowledging PM Modi and CM Yogi's role in uniting people in support of Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized that these efforts have enhanced cultural awareness and unity.

Swami Vasudevanand also advocates for the restoration of hidden temples and stressed the importance of unity, reflecting on the Mahakumbh's global significance. He underscored the festival's aim to unite people from across India and the world in pursuit of spiritual fulfillment.

