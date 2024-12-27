Left Menu

Shankaracharya Applauds CM Yogi for Transformative Mahakumbh Preparations

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati commended CM Yogi Adityanath for the extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. The Shankaracharya praised the development efforts in Prayagraj, highlighting the cultural revival under PM Modi and CM Yogi. The government is making significant investments to ensure a grand celebration of Sanatan culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:52 IST
Shankaracharya Applauds CM Yogi for Transformative Mahakumbh Preparations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his dedication in organizing Mahakumbh 2025. According to an official release, the Shankaracharya highlighted CM Yogi's commitment to both the Kumbh and the state's overall development.

The preparations for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have been extensive, and Shankaracharya Vasudevanand acknowledged the government's efforts, lauding the transformative development projects under CM Yogi's leadership. He also expressed gratitude on behalf of saints and citizens for the advancements across Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has earmarked over Rs6,000 crore to make Mahakumbh a grand cultural event with projects that include road improvements and city beautification. The Shankaracharya further credited PM Modi and CM Yogi for fostering a cultural renaissance through landmark developments such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In his commendation, Swami Vasudevanand highlighted the revival of Hindu culture, acknowledging PM Modi and CM Yogi's role in uniting people in support of Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized that these efforts have enhanced cultural awareness and unity.

Swami Vasudevanand also advocates for the restoration of hidden temples and stressed the importance of unity, reflecting on the Mahakumbh's global significance. He underscored the festival's aim to unite people from across India and the world in pursuit of spiritual fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024