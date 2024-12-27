Six Detained at Agartala for Illegal Entry: A Cross-Border Trafficking Bust

In a significant operation on Friday, authorities at Tripura's Agartala railway station detained six individuals for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh. The joint action, based on confidential intelligence, involved the efforts of Agartala GRPS, RPF, BSF, and intelligence agencies.

The group, apprehended while preparing to board a train, consisted of three Bangladeshi women, a Bangladeshi man, and two Indian agents. During initial interrogations, they disclosed plans to travel to Kolkata. The individuals have been identified as Arjun Das, Smriti Irani Das, Debananda Das alias Letu Das, Shefali Das, Yasmin Bala Das, and Golapi Das.

Authorities are conducting thorough interrogations, with suspicions of a broader trafficking network at play. The Agartala GRPS has registered a case, and additional arrests are anticipated. The detainees will be presented in court for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)