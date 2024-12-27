Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of economic reforms and pivotal legislation. The state funeral will take place at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi on December 28, with full military honors. Known for his tenure as PM from 2004 to 2014, Singh shaped modern India's economic policies.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The nation mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 due to age-related complications. His last rites are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Nigambodh Ghat in the capital. The Government has announced a State funeral, complete with full military honors, recognizing his lifetime of service to the nation.

Manmohan Singh, a distinguished economist and seasoned statesman, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His administration is credited with significant economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy. Singh previously held the position of Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982 to 1985.

His tenure as India's Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 was marked by the introduction of far-reaching economic policies, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act. These initiatives remain pivotal in strengthening India's socio-economic framework. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after a 33-year service.

