Assam STF's Operation PRAGHAT Nabs Key Terror Suspect in Dhubri

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has apprehended another operative of the Bangladesh-based terrorist organization, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), from Dhubri district on Friday. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Shahinur Islam from the Bilasipara area, marks yet another significant arrest amid ongoing operations targeting Jihadi networks.

Inspector General of Police (STF) Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta announced the success of Operation "PRAGHAT" in Dhubri, which followed previous apprehensions across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. The operation resulted in the capture of Islam and the seizure of various incriminating items including books, identification documents, and a mobile phone.

STF Assam remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the state against terrorism, Mahanta stated. Earlier operations had thwarted major terror attempts by a global terrorist organization in Kokrajhar, where two suspects were arrested, and a cache of weapons and explosives was uncovered. These ongoing efforts underscore STF's commitment to state's security.

