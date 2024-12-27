4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, at 9:06 PM on Friday, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are expected.
An earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.0 rattled the region of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) confirm.
The seismic event occurred precisely at 9:06 PM, penetrating to a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface in Baramulla, as per official statements.
The National Center for Seismology shared the data via a social media post, detailing the earthquake's coordinates at latitude 34.26 N and longitude 74.44 E. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and additional information is anticipated. (ANI)
