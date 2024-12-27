Left Menu

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, at 9:06 PM on Friday, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:05 IST
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.0 rattled the region of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) confirm.

The seismic event occurred precisely at 9:06 PM, penetrating to a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface in Baramulla, as per official statements.

The National Center for Seismology shared the data via a social media post, detailing the earthquake's coordinates at latitude 34.26 N and longitude 74.44 E. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and additional information is anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024