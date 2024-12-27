Left Menu

FTSE 100 Edges Up Amid Energy Gains and Mining Losses

The FTSE 100 index in Britain ticked higher, driven by energy gains despite miner losses. For the holiday week, the FTSE 100 posted its best performance in five weeks. The FTSE 250 also recorded a weekly gain. Investors eye U.S. policy shifts and U.K. budget impacts.

Britain's leading FTSE 100 index saw slight gains on Friday, buoyed by energy stocks while being offset by declines in mining shares. The index increased by 0.2% for a weekly gain of 0.7%, marking its most substantial performance in five weeks.

In sectoral performance, beverages topped with a 1.4% rise, followed by the energy sector's 0.7% increase as oil prices climbed on the back of anticipation for a recovery in China. However, the retail sector fell by 1.5%, and mining stocks dipped as metal prices showed varied trends.

Investors are now turning their attention to both international and domestic economic cues, including potential U.S. tariff policies under President-elect Donald Trump and the U.K.'s forthcoming financial measures. The Bank of England's interest rate strategies will also be a critical watchpoint amid ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

