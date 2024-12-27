Odisha's Struggling Farmers: Opposing Voices Call for Comprehensive Support

The opposition BJD has taken a strong stand, urging the Odisha government to waive farm loans and accept all paddy crops from farmers, disregarding their fair average quality (FAQ). The appeal comes in light of severe crop damage due to unseasonal rains in several regions of the state.

This demand follows the tragic suicide of a 64-year-old farmer, Banamali Penthei, who allegedly took his own life after facing insurmountable debt and crop loss in Baranga, Ganjam district's Chhatrapur block. A BJD fact-finding team visited Penthei's family and assessed the situation firsthand.

Former MLA Bikram Panda and former MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu highlighted the widespread impact of rain on paddy crops, urging the state government to procure entire harvests and provide financial compensation to affected farmers to prevent further tragedies.

