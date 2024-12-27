Odisha's Struggling Farmers: Opposing Voices Call for Comprehensive Support
In response to devastating crop damage from unseasonal rainfall in Odisha, the opposition BJD has called for the waiver of farm loans and the purchase of all paddy crops, irrespective of quality. This plea follows the suicide of a farmer burdened by debt, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention.
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJD has taken a strong stand, urging the Odisha government to waive farm loans and accept all paddy crops from farmers, disregarding their fair average quality (FAQ). The appeal comes in light of severe crop damage due to unseasonal rains in several regions of the state.
This demand follows the tragic suicide of a 64-year-old farmer, Banamali Penthei, who allegedly took his own life after facing insurmountable debt and crop loss in Baranga, Ganjam district's Chhatrapur block. A BJD fact-finding team visited Penthei's family and assessed the situation firsthand.
Former MLA Bikram Panda and former MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu highlighted the widespread impact of rain on paddy crops, urging the state government to procure entire harvests and provide financial compensation to affected farmers to prevent further tragedies.
