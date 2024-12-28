Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: Eyeing World Records with 'Netra Kumbh'

Mahakumbh 2025 aims to break multiple world records, including hosting the largest eye-testing camp. Over five lakh individuals will be tested, with three lakh spectacles distributed. The 10-acre facility in Nagvasuki will provide free eye care. Dignitaries and doctors from across India will contribute to the massive event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mahakumbh 2025 is poised to make history, setting multiple world records, including a groundbreaking eye-testing camp dubbed 'Netra Kumbh'. This initiative will see over five lakh individuals undergoing eye examinations, with three lakh spectacles distributed over the course of the event.

The camp, spanning approximately 10 acres in Sector 5 near Nagvasuki, is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 5 by notable religious figures such as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhara. Gaurang Prabhu Ji Maharaj and Dr. Krishna Gopal Ji will also grace the event as special guests and keynote speakers, respectively.

'Netra Kumbh' aims to secure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, having previously been recognized in the Limca Book of World Records. Over 240 hospitals from across India are collaborating, bringing together 140 doctors to provide eye care services. Special facilities have been arranged for the accommodation and dietary needs of the medical professionals and attendees involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

