Left Menu

Bridging the Gender Gap in Online Safety: Empowering Women in the Digital World

Research highlights a gender disparity in online safety engagement, with women less informed about cyber protection. Recommendations include enhancing community support, making online advice accessible, and empowering women through targeted training. Emphasizing gender-specific threats and inclusive tech design can bridge the gap in digital safety for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:16 IST
Bridging the Gender Gap in Online Safety: Empowering Women in the Digital World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In London, December 28, new research reveals that women are less likely to protect themselves online due to an accessibility gap in current safety advice. Despite being more at risk from online abuse than men, women often lack adequate information and training to deal with digital threats.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Westminster, found that men are generally more informed about online security technologies. Women tend to rely on basic protections like privacy settings and security software, while men employ advanced methods like firewalls and VPNs.

To address this disparity, experts recommend empowering women and girls with essential digital skills and reforming the way online safety advice is presented. Suggestions include community support enhancement, accessible advice, and developing safe online spaces tailored to the challenges women face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024