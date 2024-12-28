Bridging the Gender Gap in Online Safety: Empowering Women in the Digital World

In London, December 28, new research reveals that women are less likely to protect themselves online due to an accessibility gap in current safety advice. Despite being more at risk from online abuse than men, women often lack adequate information and training to deal with digital threats.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Westminster, found that men are generally more informed about online security technologies. Women tend to rely on basic protections like privacy settings and security software, while men employ advanced methods like firewalls and VPNs.

To address this disparity, experts recommend empowering women and girls with essential digital skills and reforming the way online safety advice is presented. Suggestions include community support enhancement, accessible advice, and developing safe online spaces tailored to the challenges women face.

