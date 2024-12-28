India Bids Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with Full State Honours

India came together to bid farewell to its former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, whose last rites were performed with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. High-profile dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their respects at the solemn ceremony.

Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi were also in attendance. The cremation, officiated by Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma, adhered to Sikh rituals and used sandalwood sticks. Tributes poured in, with Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry highlighting Singh's transformative impact on India.

Singh, who served as India's 13th Prime Minister, was known for his pivotal role in economic reforms. His passing marks the end of an era that brought substantial growth and modernization to India. Arrangements are underway for a memorial, as per discussions between government officials and Singh's family. His legacy as both a leader and economist will be remembered worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)