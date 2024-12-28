Delhi LG Orders Probe into Alleged Data Breach in AAP's Welfare Scheme

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an investigation into allegations that unauthorized individuals are collecting personal information from Delhi residents under the guise of registering them for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) welfare scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana. Concerns about privacy breaches have prompted this move.

The directive from the Lieutenant Governor came after Congress' New Delhi assembly constituency candidate, Sandeep Dikshit, alleged a fraudulent activity involving the collection of personal data by non-government individuals claiming to enroll women into an unapproved scheme promising Rs 2,100 monthly. The Delhi Women and Child Development department has clarified that no such scheme is officially in place.

Congress candidate Dikshit has called the alleged data collection a 'fraud' and urged a high-level inquiry. He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading announcements about the scheme as part of AAP's election promises. The Chief Secretary has been tasked to notify the Election Commission about the issue. This inquiry comes with heightened scrutiny as AAP Leader Kejriwal recently launched initiatives ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)