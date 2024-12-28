Vodafone Group Settles Rs 11,650 Crore Dues Linked to Vodafone Idea Shares

UK-based telecommunications giant Vodafone Group announced it has settled its dues of approximately Rs 11,650 crore, which were secured against its stake in Vodafone Idea. This financial maneuver was detailed in a regulatory filing.

The telecommunications behemoth had pledged almost its entire holding in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to raise the debt. The debt arrangement had been created in collaboration with HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for Mauritius and India entities of Vodafone Group.

As of December 27, 2024, the trustee company released the security pledges following full repayment of the outstanding debt by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders. This move has effectively removed the encumbrance on over 15.7 billion equity shares, representing 22.56% of the equity capital of Vodafone Idea.

