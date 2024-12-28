Left Menu

Vodafone Group Settles Rs 11,650 Crore Dues Linked to Vodafone Idea Shares

Vodafone Group has resolved its dues amounting to Rs 11,650 crore, secured against shares of Vodafone Idea. These dues had been raised by pledging nearly its entire stake in Vodafone Idea. The pledge was released by HSBC Corporate Trustee Company, enabling a major financial clearing for Vodafone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UK-based telecommunications giant Vodafone Group announced it has settled its dues of approximately Rs 11,650 crore, which were secured against its stake in Vodafone Idea. This financial maneuver was detailed in a regulatory filing.

The telecommunications behemoth had pledged almost its entire holding in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to raise the debt. The debt arrangement had been created in collaboration with HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for Mauritius and India entities of Vodafone Group.

As of December 27, 2024, the trustee company released the security pledges following full repayment of the outstanding debt by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders. This move has effectively removed the encumbrance on over 15.7 billion equity shares, representing 22.56% of the equity capital of Vodafone Idea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024