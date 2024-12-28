NCP Unveils First-Phase Candidates Amidst Delhi Election Cash Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has unveiled its candidates for the first phase of the 2025 Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election. This declaration follows the green light from the party's Parliamentary Board. Brijmohan Shrivastav, the National General Secretary, announced that 11 candidates will contest various constituencies in Delhi, demonstrating the party's commitment to robust representation in the capital.

Among the key candidates, Ratan Tyagi will contest from Burari, Mulayam Singh from Badli, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, and Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur. In Okhla and Sangam Vihar, Imran Saifi and Qamar Ahmad will be in the fray for NCP, respectively.

Simultaneously, a major controversy has emerged ahead of the elections. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed a crackdown on 'private' cars entering Delhi from Punjab following allegations by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit accused that crores of cash are being transported into Delhi via private vehicles escorted by Punjab Police, potentially influencing the elections.

In response, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for vigilance to ensure the integrity of the elections. He called attention to the legal implications, referencing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of People Act, underscoring the offence of using money to sway election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)