Left Menu

NCP Unveils First-Phase Candidates Amidst Delhi Election Cash Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has disclosed its initial candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. Amid announcements, Congress alleges cash inflow from Punjab potentially affecting polls. As a response, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor ordered checks on vehicles from Punjab, heightening scrutiny and efforts to ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:09 IST
NCP Unveils First-Phase Candidates Amidst Delhi Election Cash Scandal
National General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson NCP (AP), Brijmohan Shrivastav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has unveiled its candidates for the first phase of the 2025 Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election. This declaration follows the green light from the party's Parliamentary Board. Brijmohan Shrivastav, the National General Secretary, announced that 11 candidates will contest various constituencies in Delhi, demonstrating the party's commitment to robust representation in the capital.

Among the key candidates, Ratan Tyagi will contest from Burari, Mulayam Singh from Badli, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, and Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur. In Okhla and Sangam Vihar, Imran Saifi and Qamar Ahmad will be in the fray for NCP, respectively.

Simultaneously, a major controversy has emerged ahead of the elections. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed a crackdown on 'private' cars entering Delhi from Punjab following allegations by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit accused that crores of cash are being transported into Delhi via private vehicles escorted by Punjab Police, potentially influencing the elections.

In response, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for vigilance to ensure the integrity of the elections. He called attention to the legal implications, referencing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of People Act, underscoring the offence of using money to sway election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024