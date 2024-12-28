Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP Welfare Schemes Amid Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, accusing them of attempting to derail the AAP government's welfare schemes. The BJP's focus, Kejriwal claimed, is the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' which aims to provide Rs 2,100 to women over 18 and anticipates a significant rollout with the 'Sanjeeveni' scheme that offers senior citizens free health treatment.

As the Delhi Lieutenant Governor initiates an investigation into allegations about unauthorized data collection linked to 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' Kejriwal criticized the BJP for leveraging a complaint filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. He observed that the BJP lacked the resolve to file their protest, relying on Congress to articulate their concerns.

The escalating conflict comes amid the backdrop of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections. The BJP dismissed the schemes as fraudulent, with Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi announcing potential actions against officials for alleged false notifications. The political spat underscores rising tensions as AAP continues its enrollment drive for new initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)