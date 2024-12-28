Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP's Welfare Schemes Amid Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has levied serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the ruling party is attempting to thwart the implementation of AAP's welfare initiatives. The accusation follows a probe initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into the collection of personal data for AAP's 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

At a recent press conference, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the popularity of AAP's schemes, including the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeeveni Yojana'. He suggested that BJP's alleged anxiety is due to the extensive public support AAP has garnered, as evidenced by the significant number of registrations for these schemes.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called out AAP for issuing what it terms as 'digital fraud,' following a clarification from the Women and Child Development department that the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' has not been officially notified. In response, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP of pressuring government officials, vowing disciplinary action against those behind the communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)