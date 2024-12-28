Left Menu

Chennai Remembers Captain Vijayakanth: Leaders Gather to Honor His Legacy

Political leaders and citizens in Chennai paid tribute to the late actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth on his first death anniversary. Vijayakanth, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and politics, passed away in 2023. Known for his action films, he left a significant mark on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:00 IST
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam pays tribute to DMDK chief and actor Captain Vijayakanth on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant ceremony held in Chennai, leaders from multiple political parties gathered to honor the late Captain Vijayakanth, former chief of the Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam (DMDK) party, on his first death anniversary. His contributions to Tamil cinema and politics were fondly remembered.

Among those paying homage was Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who highlighted Vijayakanth's role in instilling hope for change in the state's political sphere. BJP leader Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also joined the tribute, reflecting the cross-party respect Vijayakanth commanded.

The spacious event saw a throng of admirers celebrating Vijayakanth's multifaceted legacy as an actor, political leader, and president of the Nadigar Sangam. Vijayakanth, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications on December 28, 2023, was instrumental in shaping Tamil Nadu's opposition politics through his party's impactful victory in the 2011 State Elections, where they secured 26 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

