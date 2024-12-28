Prashant Kishore Joins Student-Led Protest Against BPSC Exam Irregularities

In a significant show of support, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore joined the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants' protest on Saturday, advocating for a re-examination of the controversial 70th BPSC exam. Kishore underscored the grassroots nature of the movement, maintaining that the drive for accountability is spearheaded by students themselves.

Speaking on the issue, Kishore critiqued current political leadership, stating, "Bihar is the mother of democracy; no Nitish Kumar or leader can turn it into a lathi system." The protest has witnessed a burgeoning participation, with students statewide rallying for a transparent re-examination process. Kishore called for unity, declaring, "Tomorrow all students, youth, and concerned citizens will convene under the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan to strategize means to safeguard Bihar's educational future."

Meanwhile, New Delhi saw members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) detained by police as they vocally opposed the lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna. Protesters in the Bihar capital are adamant about annulling the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024. Reports emerged of police resorting to force earlier in the week as protestors moved towards the BPSC office in Patna, demanding rectification. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Patna Sadar, Gaurav Kumar, announced the formation of a board to submit a memorandum to the BPSC secretary. Kishore issued an ultimatum to the Bihar government, pressing for a resolution within three days or promising to lead escalated protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)