Tripura CM Applauds TCS Officers for Bridging Government and Society

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, highlighted the indispensable role played by officers of the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) in the implementation of government initiatives aimed at resolving public issues. Saha noted that TCS officers are crucial in ensuring the benefits of various welfare schemes from both central and state governments reach marginalized communities. He added that they serve as a crucial link between the government and the public.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at a winter clothes distribution program organized by the Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association at Dashamighat, Agartala. He commended the association for its ongoing social engagement.

"Previously, the association distributed winter clothes to 700 sanitation workers of Agartala Municipal Corporation. Such initiatives of social service are truly commendable. TCS officers hold significant responsibility in executing government plans that address public grievances. Their contributions have also been instrumental in managing various disasters, including the recent floods," Saha stated. He reiterated that the state government remains committed to creating a proactive, welfare-oriented administration, with TCS officers as an integral part of this mission.

The event witnessed the presence of Agartala Municipal Corporation's Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Corporator Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association President Dilip Kumar Chakma, General Secretary Ashim Saha, along with other dignitaries. Winter clothes were distributed to approximately 400 families affected by the recent floods in the Dashami Ghat area.

Later in the afternoon, in a separate event, the Chief Minister distributed winter clothes to residents of the Bash Bazar area within the Bardowali Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

