South Africa to Withdraw Troops from Congo's UN Peacekeeping Mission

South Africa will withdraw its troops from the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo by 2026. President Ramaphosa's decision, communicated to the UN Secretary-General, aims to reallocate military resources. South Africa pledges to maintain bilateral ties with Congo and support peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa has announced its intention to withdraw troops from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as confirmed in a Saturday statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office. The decision is a strategic move to realign South Africa's military resources, according to the presidential statement.

For 27 years, South Africa has been a steadfast supporter of U.N. peacekeeping efforts in Congo, currently contributing over 700 soldiers to a mission that encompasses nearly 11,000 troops and police. This mission aims to curtail the operations of multiple insurgent groups in Congo's eastern regions, recently experiencing increased hostilities.

While finalizing withdrawal plans set for completion by 2026, South Africa remains committed to sustaining robust diplomatic relations with the Congolese government and will continue to partake in broader multilateral peace initiatives, as emphasized by President Ramaphosa's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

