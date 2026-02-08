Tragedy in Bihar: Demand for Justice After Girl's Death

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, a six-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her family claims she was sexually assaulted and murdered. The girl disappeared while playing near a pond and was later found in a pool of blood.

Police have arrested a neighbor alleged to be involved. According to SSP Jagunath Reddy, the case details will become clearer post-autopsy. A forensic investigation is already underway, and CCTV recordings are being scrutinized for further evidence.

The tragedy has incited anger among locals, who took to the streets demanding justice. Authorities have mobilized additional police to maintain order as they pursue a thorough investigation into the case.

