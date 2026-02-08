Left Menu

Safety Failures: A Chronology of Amusement Ride Tragedies in India

The swing ride collapse at the Surajkund Mela in Haryana highlights a history of amusement ride accidents in India. Notable incidents include mechanical failures in ropeways, thrill rides, and swings resulting in fatalities and injuries. Authorities have often suspended operations for safety audits and inquiries.

Updated: 08-02-2026 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of a swing ride at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has once again turned the spotlight on the perilous record of amusement rides and cable cars in India. The incident led to the death of a police inspector and left several others injured, prompting authorities to halt operations and initiate an inquiry.

Across the country, numerous such accidents have occurred over the years, with mechanical failures resulting in disastrous outcomes. In 2003, a ropeway in Darjeeling malfunctioned, killing four. The Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad witnessed a pendulum ride crash in 2019, and more recently, Trikut ropeway in Jharkhand experienced a mid-air collision in 2022.

Despite repeated incidents, safety measures have often been reactive—leading to inquiries and suspensions rather than preventive strategies. The latest accidents underline the urgent need for stringent safety protocols to avert future tragedies in amusement parks and fairs throughout the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

