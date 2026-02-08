Constructive Diplomacy Secures India-US Trade Deal

In a steadfast defense of the India-US trade deal, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized on Sunday that the agreement was formed through constructive dialogue, countering Congress's accusations of surrender. He underscored that the pact safeguards the interests of Indian farmers by excluding key agricultural products.

Chouhan criticized Congress for its failure to connect farmers with global markets during its tenure. He insisted that the trade deal reflects India's firm standing on diplomacy and development, aligning with national interests and maintaining the dignity of Indian agriculture.

The trade deal, welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, excludes genetically modified products and various food items, ensuring the security of Indian farmers' livelihoods. Chouhan reaffirmed that national and farmers' interests remain at the forefront, dismissing Congress's concerns about a potential influx of American products.

(With inputs from agencies.)