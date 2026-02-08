Left Menu

Kochi Navy Cyclothon: Pedaling Towards Unity and Fitness

The Southern Naval Command hosted the third Kochi Navy Cyclothon, promoting endurance sports and healthy living as part of the 'Khelo Bharat' initiative. Around 800 participants, including members of the judiciary, police, and specially-abled athletes, took part. The event concluded with a ceremonial Naval Band performance, highlighting naval traditions.

Kochi Navy Cyclothon: Pedaling Towards Unity and Fitness
The Southern Naval Command heralded another achievement with the third Kochi Navy Cyclothon, held on Sunday as part of the wider 'Khelo Bharat' initiative, aiming to foster sportsmanship and health awareness among participants.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, was on hand to kick off the event, which successfully gathered 800 participants, encompassing distinguished figures such as judiciary members and police officials for challenging 75 km and 40 km rides.

A heartening element was the participation of specially-abled athletes, who rode in unison with other cyclists. The conclusion at KV Port Trust Ground was marked by a resonant Naval Band performance, celebrating Kochi's rich naval heritage and reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting green and active living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

