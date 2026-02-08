Japan's Navigator: Takaichi's Political Odyssey

Japanese voters headed to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose popularity she hopes will translate into a decisive victory for her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Despite Takaichi's appeal, her party has faced scandals and funding issues.

Should the LDP, in coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, secure a majority, Takaichi is poised to push Japan towards a more conservative agenda, focusing on bolstering the military and revising immigration policies. However, her agenda is not without controversy, with critics warning of potential civil rights implications.

Complicating the election is a significant snowstorm that could affect voter turnout, especially among young voters, a demographic already known for low participation rates. How Takaichi's message will resonate amid these challenges remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)