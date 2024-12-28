Left Menu

Governor's Intervention Sparks Security Overhaul at Anna University

In the wake of a reported sexual assault at Anna University, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the campus to review security measures and strengthen protocols. The National Commission for Women and Madras High Court have initiated investigations, with demands for justice and improved campus safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:06 IST
Anna University in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited Anna University following the alleged sexual assault of a student, aiming to fortify security and enforce rapid improvements in safety protocols. Engaging with university officials and students, his objective was to gather insights on bolstering campus security.

The visit, held at 12:30 PM, was centered on evaluating existing security measures, addressing students' concerns, and ensuring urgent action to protect the university community. An official Raj Bhavan release emphasized the Governor's commitment to decisive actions.

In a parallel development, the Madras High Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team of all-women IPS officers to examine the sexual assault and FIR leak cases, mandating immediate victim support, including compensation and educational assistance. The NCW has also deployed a fact-finding team for an in-depth probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

