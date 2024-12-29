Odisha Leads the Way in Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Odisha is rapidly emerging as a leader in sustainable agricultural practices, highlighted by its focus on inclusivity, diversification, and climate resilience. Arabinda K Padhee, the state's Principal Secretary of Agriculture, detailed the state's comprehensive vision in an interview with PTI.

Padhee pointed out that agriculture contributes significantly to Odisha's economy, accounting for 22% of its Gross Value Added and supporting 55-60% of the population, mainly in rural and tribal areas. However, with almost half of the farmland dependent on rainfall, the state is prioritizing region-specific strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Collaborative efforts with global research organizations, such as the International Food Policy Research Institute, are crucial to this transformative journey. Odisha is also promoting high-value crops like vegetables, pulses, and millets, and implementing rice-fallow management, which enhances soil fertility and farmer incomes.

