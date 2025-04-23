CAG Collaborates with IIM Kozhikode to Boost Performance Audit Quality
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India teams up with IIM Kozhikode to enhance performance audit quality. This partnership will focus on refining audit methodologies and stakeholder engagement, aiming to strengthen governance in India. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to mark this strategic collaboration.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to boost performance audit quality. This collaboration aims at enhancing stakeholder engagement and quality assurance in performance audits.
Speaking at the ceremony, CAG K. Sanjay Murthy emphasized the significance of integrating best practices and academic proficiency into audit processes, heralding the partnership with IIM Kozhikode as a key step in this initiative. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K, expressed the institute's honor in collaborating with CAG, hoping it will prove mutually beneficial.
The MoU focuses on refining audit strategies, stakeholder interaction, and reporting frameworks. CAG's engagement with premier institutions aligns with its strategic goal of fortifying audit capabilities and enhancing governance. The collaboration will also delve into performance management systems and career management enhancement, with significant figures, including Ms. Swati Pandey and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, among attendees at the signing event.
