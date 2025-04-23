Left Menu

CAG Collaborates with IIM Kozhikode to Boost Performance Audit Quality

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India teams up with IIM Kozhikode to enhance performance audit quality. This partnership will focus on refining audit methodologies and stakeholder engagement, aiming to strengthen governance in India. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to mark this strategic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:05 IST
CAG Collaborates with IIM Kozhikode to Boost Performance Audit Quality
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to boost performance audit quality. This collaboration aims at enhancing stakeholder engagement and quality assurance in performance audits.

Speaking at the ceremony, CAG K. Sanjay Murthy emphasized the significance of integrating best practices and academic proficiency into audit processes, heralding the partnership with IIM Kozhikode as a key step in this initiative. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K, expressed the institute's honor in collaborating with CAG, hoping it will prove mutually beneficial.

The MoU focuses on refining audit strategies, stakeholder interaction, and reporting frameworks. CAG's engagement with premier institutions aligns with its strategic goal of fortifying audit capabilities and enhancing governance. The collaboration will also delve into performance management systems and career management enhancement, with significant figures, including Ms. Swati Pandey and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, among attendees at the signing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025