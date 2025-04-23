Global Shockwaves: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
Global leaders, including those from the UN and the European Commission, condemned the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack led to cancellations in tour bookings and prompted discussions on terrorism's global threat. India's top officials convened to address security and provide support.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has voiced a firm stance against terrorism following the brutal Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. Condemnations have flowed in from world leaders, reinforcing global solidarity against such acts of terror.
The unexpected attack has caused a ripple effect across the travel sector, with agencies reporting up to 90% cancellations in bookings to the region. Government efforts are underway to manage the crisis, with additional flights arranged for tourists wishing to leave the area safely.
Meanwhile, international leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, have joined in condemning the attack. The incident underscores the shared global challenge of tackling terrorism and ensuring public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's vision for a united, powerful Bharat stands more bolstered as so far 11 J-K groups shunned separatism: Amit Shah.
"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Disassociation of J-K-based groups from Hurriyat is demonstration of people's trust in Constitution within the valley: Amit Shah.
J-K Islamic Political Party, J-K Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front disassociate themselves from Hurriyat: Amit Shah.