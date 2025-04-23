Jammu Erupts in Anti-Pakistan Protests Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Massive anti-Pakistan protests erupted in Jammu on Wednesday after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, predominantly tourists. Spearheaded by leading political and socio-religious groups, demonstrators demanded accountability from Pakistan and its terrorist affiliations.

Protestors burned Pakistan's flag and effigies, with voices unified in calling for a stern response to the neighboring country and its terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. The protests were led by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi and included participants from the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other organizations.

In related events, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and various other associations held marches, condemning the Pahalgam attack and expressing solidarity with victims' families. The protest movement also spread to towns like Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and others, underscoring regional unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)