Shankar IAS Academy: Forging the Future Civil Service Leaders of India

Shankar IAS Academy has continued its legacy of excellence by contributing significantly to the UPSC 2024 successful candidate list. The academy celebrated 238 selections, including outstanding ranks achieved by several students. Achievers like B. Sivachandran and Raj Krishna Jha highlighted the academy's success in mentoring future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shankar IAS Academy, renowned for shaping India's civil servants, celebrated a remarkable outcome with 238 students securing positions in the UPSC 2024 CSE results. This success underscores its status as a premier UPSC coaching institution.

Notably, 25 students from Shankar IAS Academy featured in the Top 100 ranks, with 10 women achieving significant positions. Leading the Tamil Nadu achievers was B. Sivachandran, who captured All India Rank 23 and state Rank 1.

The academy's influence extended nationwide, with students like Raj Krishna Jha attaining high ranks. The achievements underline the academy's academic excellence and mentorship in transforming civil service aspirants into achievers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

