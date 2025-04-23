Shankar IAS Academy: Forging the Future Civil Service Leaders of India

Shankar IAS Academy, renowned for shaping India's civil servants, celebrated a remarkable outcome with 238 students securing positions in the UPSC 2024 CSE results. This success underscores its status as a premier UPSC coaching institution.

Notably, 25 students from Shankar IAS Academy featured in the Top 100 ranks, with 10 women achieving significant positions. Leading the Tamil Nadu achievers was B. Sivachandran, who captured All India Rank 23 and state Rank 1.

The academy's influence extended nationwide, with students like Raj Krishna Jha attaining high ranks. The achievements underline the academy's academic excellence and mentorship in transforming civil service aspirants into achievers.

