Punjab Bandh: Farmers' Protest Sparks Statewide Shutdown

Farmers in Punjab have called for a statewide shutdown, 'Punjab Bandh,' disrupting road and rail traffic. The protest, led by two unions, aims to demand law guarantees for minimum support prices. Despite the disruptions, emergency services will remain operational, ensuring a peaceful demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:48 IST
Farmer leader Sharvan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant demonstration of discontent, farmers in Punjab have initiated a statewide shutdown, termed 'Punjab Bandh', running from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday. The protest is anticipated to severely disrupt road and rail transportation across the region.

The 'Punjab Bandh', organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to amplify farmers' ongoing demands, including a law to guarantee minimum support prices (MSP). The demonstration has received widespread support, with over 280 blockades reported in the state.

Farm leader Sharvan Singh Pandher highlighted the extensive backing from Punjab residents, attributing the bandh's success to it being wholeheartedly embraced across the state. Despite the planned disruptions, emergency services will continue, ensuring essential needs and safety are upheld during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

