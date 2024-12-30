Dharamshala Shivers: Cold Wave Blanket Hits North Indian Town

Stricken by a severe cold wave, the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala and its surrounding areas are experiencing temperatures that plunged overnight to between 0 and 1 degree Celsius. The Dhauladhar mountains present a stunning yet brutal sight, cloaked in fresh snowfall, posing challenges to the residents.

Tushar, a local resident, recounted the recent drastic weather change, telling ANI that the heavy rainfall a few days ago sharply increased the cold. 'You can see the hills behind me covered in snow,' he said. 'The chilling weather makes it hard to step out during mornings and evenings without bundling up in gloves, jackets, and layers of clothing.' Vicky, another resident, echoed these sentiments, describing the worsened conditions as snow fell, making it hard to commute to work amidst the freezing mornings and evenings.

The harsh weather narrative continued over the weekend with the region gripped by an intense cold wave that pushed temperatures below zero in various parts of Himachal Pradesh following rain and snowfall. Intermittent rainfall and dense fog have enveloped the Dhauladhar range, which continues to attract tourists eager for snowfall. In the local spots such as Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, and McLeodganj, the needling cold sees the thermometer dip close to zero, while daytime temperatures barely rise to four or five degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), starting December 30, fresh spells of cold waves, dense fog, and ground frost are likely to persist in the lower hills and plains, adding to the region's wintry adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)