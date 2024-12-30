Left Menu

Dharamshala Shivers: Cold Wave Blanket Hits North Indian Town

Dharamshala and nearby areas face a severe cold wave with temperatures plummeting to 0-1°C. Fresh snowfall in the Dhauladhar mountains intensifies the chill, challenging locals. Residents report increased difficulties following heavy rain. Tourists anticipate more snow, and weather forecasts project continuing cold and dense fog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:21 IST
Dharamshala Shivers: Cold Wave Blanket Hits North Indian Town
Snow-covered Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Dharamshala.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stricken by a severe cold wave, the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala and its surrounding areas are experiencing temperatures that plunged overnight to between 0 and 1 degree Celsius. The Dhauladhar mountains present a stunning yet brutal sight, cloaked in fresh snowfall, posing challenges to the residents.

Tushar, a local resident, recounted the recent drastic weather change, telling ANI that the heavy rainfall a few days ago sharply increased the cold. 'You can see the hills behind me covered in snow,' he said. 'The chilling weather makes it hard to step out during mornings and evenings without bundling up in gloves, jackets, and layers of clothing.' Vicky, another resident, echoed these sentiments, describing the worsened conditions as snow fell, making it hard to commute to work amidst the freezing mornings and evenings.

The harsh weather narrative continued over the weekend with the region gripped by an intense cold wave that pushed temperatures below zero in various parts of Himachal Pradesh following rain and snowfall. Intermittent rainfall and dense fog have enveloped the Dhauladhar range, which continues to attract tourists eager for snowfall. In the local spots such as Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, and McLeodganj, the needling cold sees the thermometer dip close to zero, while daytime temperatures barely rise to four or five degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), starting December 30, fresh spells of cold waves, dense fog, and ground frost are likely to persist in the lower hills and plains, adding to the region's wintry adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024