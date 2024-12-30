Court Postpones Allu Arjun's Bail Hearing Amid Stampede Aftermath

The Nampally District Court in Hyderabad delayed a decision on actor Allu Arjun's bail plea concerning the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident, rescheduling the hearing to January 3. The chaos that erupted on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule resulted in the tragic death of a woman, Revathi, and injuries to her child.

Allu Arjun had been previously arrested in connection with the incident but was released on a Rs 50,000 bail bond. In a development on December 24, the injured child made progress after a 20-day struggle. Bhaskar, the boy's father, expressed gratitude for the support extended by Arjun and the Telangana government.

In a gesture of support, film producer Allu Aravind, the actor's father, pledged financial assistance totaling Rs 2 crores for the victim's son, Sri Tej, and his family. The fund comprises contributions from Arjun, the film's producers, and its director. Aravind conveyed optimism regarding the child's recovery after speaking with medical professionals.

